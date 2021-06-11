Swiss National Bank Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Belden worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Belden by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 107,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 38,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 123,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -152.77 and a beta of 1.49. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

