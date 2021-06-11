Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vericel were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vericel by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $4,628,000.

VCEL stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $64.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 720.84 and a beta of 2.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

