Swiss National Bank Purchases 8,400 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after buying an additional 149,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,944,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,303,000 after buying an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. On average, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

