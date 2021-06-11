Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of SITE Centers worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -785.50 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

