swisspartners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 40,800 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 40,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. D.R. Horton makes up about 3.0% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 882,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $50,742,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,336 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 448,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,449 shares of company stock worth $1,527,842 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.62. 80,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,949. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

