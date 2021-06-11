Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells $1,045,500.00 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 637,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,337,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.51.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWCH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

