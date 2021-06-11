SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $548,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,550.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE SNX opened at $126.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.18.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,132,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 13.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $11,973,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

