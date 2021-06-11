Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,753,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 719,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,425,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.15 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

