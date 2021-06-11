Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.380-6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.750-1.800 EPS.

SNPS traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.07. 480,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,126. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $176.15 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.92.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

