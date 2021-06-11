Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.380-6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.750-1.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.92.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $263.07. 480,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $176.15 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

