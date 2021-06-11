Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.380-6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.750-1.800 EPS.
A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.92.
Shares of SNPS stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $263.07. 480,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $176.15 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.91.
In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
