Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $53.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,834 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $51,811,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 428,591 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $15,857,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 273,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 221,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,594. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.51. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

