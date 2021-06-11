Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3917 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has raised its dividend payment by 49.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

TSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,023,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,547,292. The company has a market capitalization of $613.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

