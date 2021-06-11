Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $184.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.11. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.99 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.89.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.