Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-0.850 EPS.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.89.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $186.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,559. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.24. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $130.99 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

