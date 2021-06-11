TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

TAL stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 235,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,375. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -154.32 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

