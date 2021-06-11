TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TAL. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.46.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.53 and a beta of 0.07. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,983,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

