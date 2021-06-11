Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 190 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.85. The company had a trading volume of 40,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,617. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $112.91 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.