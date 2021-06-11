Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Grows Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.49. 571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $77.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.