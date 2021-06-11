Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Raises Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up 2.4% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IAC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.87.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $150.00. 16,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

