TAP Consulting LLC Buys New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Chevron by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $108.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

