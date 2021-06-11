Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lowered by South State CORP.

South State CORP. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Target were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,660. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.81 and a 52 week high of $236.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

