Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $79,236,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,746,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,539,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $792.02 million and a P/E ratio of -8.93.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

