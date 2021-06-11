Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSHA stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.76 million and a PE ratio of -7.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.53. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

