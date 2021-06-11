TD Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$230.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$293.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$245.77.

TSE:CJT opened at C$180.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$178.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 845.28. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$139.71 and a 52-week high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.8800002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 449.53%.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

