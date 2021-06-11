Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,824 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,824 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Match Group were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Shares of MTCH opened at $141.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.23. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

