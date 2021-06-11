TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TMVWY traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 47,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,497. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMVWY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TeamViewer has an average rating of “Buy”.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

