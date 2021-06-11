TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TMVWY traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 47,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,497. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMVWY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TeamViewer has an average rating of “Buy”.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.