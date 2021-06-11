Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.
NYSE THQ opened at $23.67 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
