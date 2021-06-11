Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

TEO opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -161.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 111.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

