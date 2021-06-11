Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after acquiring an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Teleflex by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 581,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,635,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $396.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.90.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.