Telemark Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Ameresco worth $14,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameresco by 154.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ameresco by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ameresco by 208.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 28,492 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ameresco by 15.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.28. 4,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,862. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

