Telemark Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 2.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $28,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $11,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM traded up $13.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.31. 250,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,833. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.75 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $66,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total transaction of $1,199,712.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 58,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,239.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,201 shares of company stock valued at $43,528,954 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

