Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $19.60 Million Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Brooks Automation accounts for approximately 1.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after acquiring an additional 436,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after acquiring an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after acquiring an additional 203,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,265,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRKS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,978. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.87 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.