Telemark Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,164,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LMACU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.