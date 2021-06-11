Tendies Market Capitalization Reaches $745,892.54 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Tendies has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Tendies has a total market cap of $745,892.54 and $54,256.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can now be bought for $0.0994 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00061485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.35 or 0.00834704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00046017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00087475 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,903,445 coins and its circulating supply is 7,503,445 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

