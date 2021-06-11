Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,088,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Terra Energy & Resource Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 213,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,406. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.
About Terra Energy & Resource Technologies
Recommended Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.