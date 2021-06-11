Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,088,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 213,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,406. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.

About Terra Energy & Resource Technologies

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Terra Insight Services, Inc, operates as a natural resource exploration technology company worldwide. It provides mapping and analysis services for exploration, drilling, and mining companies related to natural resources. The company's technologies consist of Sub Terrain Prospecting technology, Naturally Adsorbed Gas Survey technology, Side View Seismic Locator technology, and Seismic Location of Emission Centers technology.

