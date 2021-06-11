TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $63.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.
Several brokerages have commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.
TGTX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.77. 793,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,496. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.51.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 232,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
