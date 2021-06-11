TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $63.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages have commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.77. 793,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,496. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.51.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 232,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.