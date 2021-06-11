The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for 1.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $20,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,112,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,401,147 shares of company stock worth $98,406,001 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 98,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

