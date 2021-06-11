The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.53 million-227.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.60 million.

The Container Store Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. 620,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,588. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $699.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.25. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $19.31.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.