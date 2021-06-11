The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on DSGX. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $66.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.