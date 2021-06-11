The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,267.34 ($16.56). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,194 ($15.60), with a volume of 203,236 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £515.53 million and a PE ratio of -11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,286.36.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

