The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Cypress Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 2.7% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $19,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.85. 84,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.26. The company has a market capitalization of $329.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

