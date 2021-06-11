The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.71. 125,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of $329.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

