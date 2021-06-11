The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $38.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.42. 5,077,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,957. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

