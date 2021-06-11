The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,327 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GAN were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of GAN by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $735.56 million and a PE ratio of -20.60.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

