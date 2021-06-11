The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $289,000 Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.22 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $469.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.