The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $328,000 Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,008 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 158.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 331,911 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,893.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,146.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,646 shares of company stock worth $482,918 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of UEC opened at $3.13 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

