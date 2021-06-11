The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,978,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,081,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,780,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silverback Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2.87. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Silverback Therapeutics Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

