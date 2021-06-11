The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Tidewater worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 36,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDW stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $578.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.84. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 58.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Sunday, May 9th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

