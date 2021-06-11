The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APEI opened at $28.20 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $526.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APEI. William Blair began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

