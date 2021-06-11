The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,155 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,101,000 after buying an additional 274,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 63,412 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVR Energy by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 244,952 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.